Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

November 6, 2018 5:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Paul Davis pitching coach.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Turner Ward hitting coach.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Nathaniel Maggio.

Can-Am League

CAN-AM LEAGUE — Named Kevin Winn executive director.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Kyrie Irving $25,000 for throwing the ball into the spectator stands.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Phillip Gaines. Signed CB Levi Wallace from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Ameer Abdullah. Signed RB Zach Zenner and WR Bruce Ellington.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Geronimo Allison on injured reserve. Released S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed CB Will Redmond from the practice squad and LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Fired coach Joel Quenneville and assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson. Named Jeremy Colliton coach and Barry Smith assistant coach.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL). Recalled C Trevor Yates from Toledo. Named Ashley Oostindie director of digital marketing and Paige Sliney digital media production manager.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Fired vice president of soccer operations Pete Vagenas.

United Soccer League

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed F Devon Sandoval, G Cody Mizell, Ms Juan Guzman and Toni Soler and Ds Joshua Suggs and Austin Yearwood.

COLLEGE

WOFFORD — Fired women’s lacrosse coach Ceri Miller.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history