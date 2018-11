Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Paul Davis pitching coach.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Turner Ward hitting coach.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Nathaniel Maggio.

Can-Am League

CAN-AM LEAGUE — Named Kevin Winn executive director.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Kyrie Irving $25,000 for throwing the ball into the spectator stands.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Phillip Gaines. Signed CB Levi Wallace from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Ameer Abdullah. Signed RB Zach Zenner and WR Bruce Ellington.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Geronimo Allison on injured reserve. Released S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed CB Will Redmond from the practice squad and LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Fired coach Joel Quenneville and assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson. Named Jeremy Colliton coach and Barry Smith assistant coach.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL). Recalled C Trevor Yates from Toledo. Named Ashley Oostindie director of digital marketing and Paige Sliney digital media production manager.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Fired vice president of soccer operations Pete Vagenas.

United Soccer League

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed F Devon Sandoval, G Cody Mizell, Ms Juan Guzman and Toni Soler and Ds Joshua Suggs and Austin Yearwood.

COLLEGE

WOFFORD — Fired women’s lacrosse coach Ceri Miller.

