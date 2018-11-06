Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Paul Davis pitching coach.
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Turner Ward hitting coach.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Nathaniel Maggio.
CAN-AM LEAGUE — Named Kevin Winn executive director.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Boston G Kyrie Irving $25,000 for throwing the ball into the spectator stands.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Phillip Gaines. Signed CB Levi Wallace from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Ameer Abdullah. Signed RB Zach Zenner and WR Bruce Ellington.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Geronimo Allison on injured reserve. Released S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed CB Will Redmond from the practice squad and LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Fired coach Joel Quenneville and assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson. Named Jeremy Colliton coach and Barry Smith assistant coach.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL). Recalled C Trevor Yates from Toledo. Named Ashley Oostindie director of digital marketing and Paige Sliney digital media production manager.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Fired vice president of soccer operations Pete Vagenas.
NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed F Devon Sandoval, G Cody Mizell, Ms Juan Guzman and Toni Soler and Ds Joshua Suggs and Austin Yearwood.
WOFFORD — Fired women’s lacrosse coach Ceri Miller.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.