Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Ynoa on a minor league contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Angel Perdomo on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Suspended F Draymond Green one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Women’s NBA

CHICAGO SKY — Named James Wade coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Justin Pugh on injured reserve. Released S Eddie Pleasant. Released WR Montay Crockett from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Terrelle Pryor. Signed CB Denzel Rice to their practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Hue Jackson special assistant to the head coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Steve Ishmael to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated DB Duke Dawson. Released RB Kenjon Barner and LB Nicholas Grigsby.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DE Kony Ealy. Waived LB James Cowser from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived FB Jalston Fowler. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad and DB Mike Jordan to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Waived CB Joshua Holsey. Placed OT Geron Christian Sr. on injured reserve. Terminated the practice squad contract of RB Mack Brown. Signed C Casey Dunn to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Announced the 20-game suspension of Washington F Tom Wilson has been reduced to 14 games.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Jakob Chychrun to a six-year contract extension.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Valentin Zykov to Charlotte (AHL) for conditioning.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Ben Gleason to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed G Jack Campbell on injured rerserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Brian Boyle on injured reserve. Recalled C Pavel Zacha from Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Djurgardens (Swedish Hockey League).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Ryan Hitchcock to Worcester (ECHL).

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired D Colton Saucerman from Manchester for Fs Jack Nevins and Joe Pendenza. Announced D Ondrej Vala was assigned to the team from Texas (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Omar Zarif and Benjamin Galindo assistant coaches, Carlos Roa goalkeeper coach, Guido Bonini strength and conditioning coach and Fabio Alvarez kinesiologist.

United Soccer League

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Exercised 2019 options on D Jordan Scarlett, Ms Chris Lema and Jared Stroud and Fs Amando Moreno and Tom Barlow. Declined options on G Scott Levene, Ds Niko De Vera and Lucas Stauffer and Ms Jose Aguinaga and Steve Echevarria.

National Premier Soccer League

BOSTON CITY FC — Announced the resignation of coach Palhinha.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted immediate eligibility to Georgia Tech men’s basketball F James Banks.

EARLHAM — Suspended its football program for the 2019 season.

THIEL — Announced the resignation of football coach Dan Blume.

