Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated INF Engelb Vielma for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Dillon Tate from Bowie (EL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Colten Brewer from San Diego Padres for INF Esteban Quiroz. Requested unconditional release waivers on RHP William Cuevas. Sent RHP Austin Maddox outright to Pawtucket (IL). Selected the contracts of INF Michael Chavis, RHP Travis Lakins and LHP Josh Taylor from Pawtucket (IL); LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Portland (EL); and RHP Denyi Reyes from Salem (Carolina).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contracts of RHP Dylan Cease and LHP Kodi Medeiros from Birmingham (SL) and RHP Jordan Stephens and C Seby Zavala from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with SS Mike Freeman on a minor league contract. Selected the contracts of 1B Bobby Bradley from Columbus (IL) and LHP Sam Hentges and RHP Jean Carlos Mejia from Lynchburg (CAR).

Advertisement

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contracts of RHP Rogelio Armenteros and C Garrett Stubbs from Fresno (PCL) and RHP Bryan Abreu from Quad Cities (MWL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Arnaldo Hernandez and Josh Staumont from Omaha (PCL) and RHP Scott Blewett from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contracts of LHP Jose Suarez, INF Luis Rengifo and RHP Luis Madero from Salt Lake City (PCL). Designated INF Jose Fernandez and RHP Parker Bridwell for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Randy Cesar and RHPs Preston Guilmet and Zack Weiss on minor league contracts. Selected the contracts of SS Nick Gordon and OF LaMonte Wade from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Joe Harvey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Acquired RHP Jefry Valdez from Colorado for RHP Jordan Foley.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Tanner Anderson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named later or cash. Selected the contracts of OF Luis Barrera, OF Skye Bolt, RHP Grant Holmes, and RHP James Kaprielian from Midland (TL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Shifted first base coach Chris Prieto to third base coach. Named Perry Hill first base/infield coach.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contracts of LHPs Kyle Bird, RHP Ian Gibaut and OF Joe McCarthy from Durham (IL) and LHP Brock Burke and OF Jesus Sanchez from Montgomery (SL). Designated 1B C.J. Cron, RHP Oliver Drake and LHP Hoby Milner for assignment. Assigned RHP Jose Mujica outright to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Jeff Mathis on a two-year contract. Announced the retirement of 3B Adrian Beltre. Claimed INF Jack Reinheimer off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Assigned RHPs Eddie Butler and Ronald Herrera outright to Nashville (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHP Edinson Vólquez and OF Scott Heineman from Nashville (PCL) and RHP Wei-Chieh Huang and LHP Taylor Hearn from Frisco (Texas).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Trent Thornton and RHP Jacob Waguespack from Buffalo (IL); RHP Hector Perez from New Hampshire (EL); and RHP Patrick Murphy and RHP Yennsy Diaz from Dunedin (FSL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned RHPs Artie Lewicki and Braden Shipley outright to Reno (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHP Taylor Clarke, 3B Kevin Cron and RHP Joel Payamps from Reno (PCL) and RHP Bo Takahashi and RHP Emilio Vargas from Jackson (SL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of C Alex Jackson and RHPs Jacob Webb, Patrick Weigel from Gwinnett (IL) and Huascar Ynoa from Florida (FSL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Announced the resignation of pitching coach Jim Hickey. Selected the contract of LHP Justin Steele from Tennessee (SL). Claimed LHP Ian Clarkin off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. Announced INF Jack Reinheimer was claimed off waivers by Texas. Assigned OF Johnny Field and LHP Jerry Vasto outright to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Herget from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Ryan Castellani and OF RF Sam Hilliard from Hartford (EL); 3B Josh Fuentes from Albuquerque (PCL); and RHP Justin Lawrence from Lancaster (Cal). Designated 1B Jordan Patterson for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Yadier Alvarez and C Keibert Ruiz from Tulsa (Texas) and INFs Matt Beaty and Edwin Rios and RHP Josh Sborz from Oklahoma City (PCL). Designated RHP Erik Goeddel, LHP Zac Rosscup and INF/OF Tim Locastro for assignment. Released RHP Tom Koehler.

MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed RHP Julian Fernandez off waivers from San Francisco. Designated INF-OF Derek Dietrich, LHP Dillon Peters, CF Braxton Lee and RHP Ben Meyer for assignment. Selected the contracts of 2B Isan Diaz, LHP Jose Quijada and RHP Kyle Keller from New Orleans (PCL); OF Monte Harrison and RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Jacksonville (SL); RHP Jorge Guzman from Jupiter (FSL); and RHP Jordan Holloway from Clinton (MW).

NEW YORK METS — Released RHP Jenrry Mejia.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of SS Arquimedes Gamboa, RHP Edgar Garcia and RHP Adonis Medina from Clearwater (FLS).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contracts of RHP J.T.Brubaker, RHP Mith Keller; OF Jason Martin and INF Cole Tucker from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHPs Conner Greene and Derian Gonzalez for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHPs Tommy Layne and Hunter Cervenka, C Joe Hudson and RHPs Mike Hauschild, Williams Perez and Harold Arauz on minor league contracts. Selected the contracts of LHP Genesis Cabrera, RHP Ryan Helsley, OF Lane Thomas and INF Ramon Urias from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contracts of C Austin Allen, INF Ty France, OF Edward Olivares, RHP Pedro Avila, RHP Anderson Espinoza, RHP Chris Paddack and RHP Gerardo Reyes. Acquired RHP Ignacio Feliz from the Cleveland Indians for RHP Walker Lockett; INF Esteban Quiroz from the Boston Red Sox for RHP Colten Brewer and INF Jason Vosler from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Rowan Wick. Designated RHP Colin Rea and INFs Allen Córdoba, Cory Spangenberg and Christian Villanueva for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contracts of RHP Melvin Adon from the Giants (Arizona), RHP Sam Coonrod from San Jose (Cal) and RHP Logan Webb from Richmond (EL). Assigned RHP Chase Johnson outright to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Kurt Suzuki on a two-year contract.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Named James Frisbie pitching coach.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Dylan Stutsman to a contract extension. Signed RHP Erik Martinez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Joe Becht and RHP Dan Hlad to contract extensions.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State F Kevin Durant $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan during a Nov. 17 game at Dallas.

NBA G League

NBAGL — Named Allison Feaster professional path initiative leader and Rod Strickland professional path program manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB David Amerson. Promoted CB Chris Jones and WR Jalen Tolliver from the practice squad. Released DE Vontarrius Dora and CB Jamar Taylor.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Kasim Edebali. Placed LB Preston Brown on injured reserve. Signed WR Hunter Sharp and DE Aaron Wallace to the practice squad. Placed DT Andrew Brown on the practice squad/injured list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Max Garcia on injured reserve. Signed OT Cyrus Kouandijo. Waived CB-KR Adam Jones.

DETROIT LIONS— Signed S Don Carey. Waived DE Eric Lee. Released CB Horace Richardson from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Teo Redding to the practice squad.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed OT David Steinmetz to the practice squad. Released CB Andre Chachere from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB D.J. Killings on injured reserve. Waived CB Arthur Maulet. Signed C Josh Andrews from Philadelphia’s practice squad. Promoted RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE O.J. Howard on injured reserve. Signed DB Josh Shaw. Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad.

Alliance of American Football

AAF — Signed QB Aaron Murray and allocated him to Atlanta.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Robbie Russo to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Dalton Prout to Stockton (AHL) for conditioning.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Landon Bow from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Wade Megan to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Fired coach Todd McLellan. Named Ken Hitchcock coach.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Rocco Grimaldi to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Steven Santini to Binghamton (AHL) for long-term injury conditioning.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Scott Moldenhauer from the Tulsa (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Signed F Daniel Rios from Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Liga MX-Mexico).

COLLEGE

NOTRE DAME — Announced senior F Elijah Burns is leaving the men’s basketball program.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.