Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released RHP Alex Meyer.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned LHP Hoby Milner outright to Durham (IL). Signed C Anthony Bemboom and LHP Ryan Sherriff to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment. Claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from Tampa Bay.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated RHP Alex McRae for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Lonnie Chisenhall on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned RHP Derian Gonzalez outright to Memphis (PCL). Promoted Randy Flores to assistant general manager/director of scouting, Ernie Moore to director of team travel and Mark Walsh to clubhouse manager.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Assigned SS Allen Cordoba outright to El Paso (PCL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Sold the contract of RHP Taylor Grover to the Cincinnati Reds.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed UT Gavin Blodgett and RHP/OF Sean Watkins.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Shairon Martis.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of LHP Ian McKinney to the Seattle Mariners.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF Matt McCann.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Andrew Godbold.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Named Kevin Baez manager.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of INF Martin Figueroa to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Exercised options on RHPs Mitchell Aker, Tyler Beardsley, Tanner Cable, Taylore Cherry, Garrett Harris, Ty Hensley, Tyler Vail and Randy Wynne; LHPs Kyano Cummings, Jake Davis and Austin Nicely; INFs David Cronin and J.J. Gould; 1B Austin Bush; 1B/C Carlos Castro; OFs Hunter Cullen, Zach Welz and Jeff Gardner; OF/3B Travis Harrison and Ryan Long; 3B Taylor Hillson, UT Taylor Lane and C Michael Rizzitello.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Ryan Colegate and 2B Caleb Lopez to contract extensions. Signed OF Brandon Pugh.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Sent RHP Taylor Goshen to Schaumburg to complete an earlier trade.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Jason Zgardowski to a contract extension. Exercised options on Cs Jake Henson and Mike Jurgella, INF Stephen Kerr, LHPs Dan Ludwig and Jonny Ortiz and OF Kevin Suarez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHPs Eddie Avila and Jake Welch, OF David Oppenheim and 1B/3B Tyler Straub to contract extensions. Released LHP Colton Follett, C Ronnie Healy and OF Will Krug.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Chris Jones. Released DGT Vincent Valentine from the practice squad. Signed CBs Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollins. Signed WR Jalen Tolliver to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released P Colton Schmidt. Signed P Matt Darr.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Jeff Heuerman on injured reserve. Designagted OT Andreas Knappe practice squad/reserve injured. Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway from the practice squad and DL Caushaud Lyons, TE Tim Semisch and OL Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OT Gerhard de Beer to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve. Waived DE Jonathan Wynn from practice squad/injured. Signed CB Craig James. Signed CB Jalen Myrick to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DB Jimmie Ward on injured reserve. Claimed CB Godwin Igwebuike off waivers from Tampa Bay. Signed LB James Onwualu from the practice squad and LB Tyrell Adams and WR Max McCaffrey to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Tucson (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Increased the suspension of Reading D Dan Milan by 10 games.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed G Matt Vinc to a three-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Exercised options on M Brandt Bronico, F Diego Campos, G Stefan Cleveland, D Jorge Corrales, M/D Raheem Edwards and D/M Nicolas Hasler.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Emmanuel Ledesma.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Exercised options on G Bobby Shuttlesworth, Ms Collin Martin and Rasmus Schuller and Ds Michael Boxall, Carter Manley and Wyatt Omsberg. Returned M Maximiano to Fluminense (Serie A-Brazil) and F Alexi Gomez to Universitario de Deportes (Torneo Descentralizado-Peru).

MONTREAL IMPACT — Exercised options for D Victor Cabrera; Gs Jason Beaulieu, Maxime Crepeau and James Pantemis; and Ms Micheal Azira, Ken Krolicki and Jeisson Vargas.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Nicolas Firmino.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Fired general manager of soccer operations Niki Budalic.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named David Pettican youth general manager.

TORONTO FC — Declined options on G Clint Irwin and F Tosaint Ricketts. Agreed to terminate the contract of M Ager Aketxe.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Exercised options on G Sean Melvin, F Erik Hurtado, Ds Doneil Henry and Brett Levis and Ms Nicolas Mezquida, David Norman Jr. and Yordy Reyna.

United Soccer League

NASHVILLE SC — Announced the resignation of CEO Court Jeske. Announced Nashville MLS CEO Ian Ayre will assume day-to-day responsibilities.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Mack Brown football coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Offensive coordinator Tee Martin, defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze and defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford will not be retained. Quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis announced his resignation.

WESTERN KENTUCKY — Promoted offensive coordinator Tyson Helton to head football coach.

