Tulane beats South Dakota State to start Gulf Coast Showcase

November 19, 2018 3:33 pm
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points, Shakwon Barrett added 19 and Tulane beat South Dakota State 84-80 on Monday to start the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Tulane had a double-digit second-half lead disappear in the final minute as SDSU took a two-point lead after a 7-0 run, but the Green Wave closed it by scoring six straight.

Daniels’ 3-point play with 16 seconds left gave Tulane an 81-80 lead. After SDSU missed a shot, Barrett hit two free throws for a three-point lead. SDSU missed two free throws and Blake Paul made the first of two free throws at the other end, intentionally missing the second.

Samir Sehic had 17 points and nine rebounds for Tulane (2-1). Jordan Cornish was the fourth Tulane starter in double figures with 14.

Mike Daum made six 3-pointers and had 28 points and 13 rebounds, his fourth double-double this season, for South Dakota State (3-2). David Jenkins added three 3-pointers and 23 points.

