Tulsa storms back on UConn to take a 49-19 victory

November 3, 2018 10:55 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Seth Boomer threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth as Tulsa ended its seven-game losing streak by pummeling UConn in an American Athletic Conference contest Saturday night.

The Golden Hurricane scored on seven consecutive possessions to blow the game open.

The Huskies took a 10-0 lead after David Pindell hit Kyle Buss with an 80-yard touchdown pass. Michael Tarbutt added a 44-yard field goal to set the double-digit lead and added a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Boomer, a freshman, finished 9 of 14 for 168 yards, hitting Keylon Stokes with a 3-yard pass for Tulsa’s first score, then scored from the 1 to take the lead for good, 14-13. He added a 26-yard touchdown pass to Keenen Johnson and the Golden Hurricane (2-7, 1-4) held a 28-13 lead at intermission.

Shamari Brooks had 17 carries for 151 yards and Corey Taylor II added 133 yards on 18 carries, scoring on a 6-yard run just before halftime.

Pindell finished 14 of 28 for 232 yards and two touchdowns for UConn (1-8, 0-5).

