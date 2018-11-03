Listen Live Sports

Tuttle, Constantine lift Weber State to 26-14 win

November 3, 2018 5:28 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jake Constantine passed for two touchdowns and Trey Tuttle added a pair of field goals and Weber State defeated Sacramento State 26-14 on Saturday to win its fourth straight and remain bunched among Big Sky Conference leaders.

Tuttle kicked field goals of 42 and 35 yards in the first half, and Constantine threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Darryl Denby wide open in the end zone as the Wildcats (7-2, 5-1) built a 13-0 lead after a half.

Weber State, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, pushed the lead to 19-0 when Constantine connected with Rashid Shaheed from 20 early in the third quarter.

Armon Bailey came untouched off the end to sack Constantine — his first career sack — and Leonard Hazewood IV picked the ball off the turf and returned it 33 yards for Sacramento State’s first touchdown. Hamish McClure added a 13-yard scramble in the final minute for the Hornets (2-7, 0-6).

