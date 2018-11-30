Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins, Cron agree to $4.8 million, 1-year contract

November 30, 2018 9:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and first baseman C.J. Cron have agreed on a $4.8 million, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.

Cron was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays this week after hitting a career-high 30 home runs with an .816 OPS.

The deal was reached Friday, when the Twins also decided not to offer a contract to outfielder Robbie Grossman, who becomes a free agent.

All other unsigned players were tendered contracts for 2019, including eight others eligible for arbitration: starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Jake Odorizzi, outfielders Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario, third baseman Miguel Sano and relief pitchers Trevor May and Taylor Rogers. Proposed salaries are exchanged Jan. 11 between teams and arbitration-eligible players who haven’t already agreed to deals.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor