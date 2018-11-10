Listen Live Sports

UAB survives in OT, 26-23 over Southern Miss

November 10, 2018 11:56 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Spencer Brown scored the game-winning touchdown on a 17-yard run in overtime and UAB stayed undefeated in Conference USA play with a 26-23 win over Southern Miss on Saturday night.

The Blazers (9-1, 7-0) won the overtime toss and elected to play defense first. The Golden Eagles (4-5, 3-3) ended their possession with Parker Shaunfield’s 37-yard field goal.

UAB scored 20 straight in regulation to lead 20-13 on Nick Vogel’s 30-yard field goal with 1:49 left in the third quarter. Steven Anderson’s 2-yard run tied it at 20 for Southern Miss with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter.

In the final 7:09, both teams had four possessions with only one first down each, and both teams had passes intercepted in the final minute.

The Blazers extended their winning streak to eight games and visit Texas A&M next Saturday before a showdown on Nov. 24 with East Division leader Middle Tennessee, which is 6-1 in conference.

