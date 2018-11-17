Listen Live Sports

UC Davis wins 56-13, claims share of first Big Sky title

November 17, 2018 8:04 pm
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jake Maier threw for 478 yards and four touchdowns and UC Davis claimed a share of its first Big Sky Conference title with a 56-13 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday in a game moved to Reno because of poor air quality caused by California wildfires.

Maier completed 37 of 46 passes with Keelan Doss making a career-high 16 catches for 205 yards.

The Aggies (9-2, 7-1), ranked 11th in the coaches poll, tied with Eastern Washington and Weber State. Weber State gets the conference’s automatic berth to the FCS playoffs.

Maier’s 478 yards rank third all-time at UC Davis for a single game. Doss recorded his third career 200-yard game. The team’s 691 yards offense were 6 short of the school record set against Mesa State in 2000.

Ulonzo Gilliam rushed for 138 yards and Jared Harrell had 120 yards receiving and a 77-yard score for UC Davis in the first half which ended with the Aggies leading 35-10.

The Hornets finished 2-8, 0-7.

