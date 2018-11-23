Listen Live Sports

UC Santa Barbara beats Portland State 76-69

November 23, 2018 11:02 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ar’mond Davis had 20 points and six rebounds to help UC Santa Barbara beat Portland State 76-69 in the Vandal Holiday Hoops Showcase on Friday night.

The Gauchos (4-1) pulled away for good with an 11-4 run to lead 70-58 on JaQuori McLaughlin’s 3-point play with 2:37 left in the game.

UC Santa Barbara led 38-34 at halftime and went on a 12-3 run to extend to 50-37 on Robinson Idehen’s dunk with 13:11 left in the second half. The Vikings (2-2) cut the deficit to 59-54 but didn’t get closer.

Sekou Toure added 11 points, and Jarriesse Blackmon and McLaughlin scored 10 each. Blackmon grabbed nine boards and blocked three shots.

Michael Nuga scored 13, and Holland Woods, Jamie Orme and Sal Nuhu added 11 each for Portland State.

