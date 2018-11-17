Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
UC Santa Barbara dominates Montana State 88-69

November 17, 2018
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ar’mond Davis scored 22 points, JaQuori McLaughlin added 19 with five assists and UC Santa Barbara never trailed in beating Montana State 88-69 on Saturday.

Devearl Ramsey scored 13 points with eight assists, Amadou Sow added 11 with eight rebounds for the Gauchos (3-1), who shot 56 percent from the field to the Bobcats’ 44 percent and outscored them 42-26 in the paint.

The Gauchos scored nine straight points for a 57-34 lead early in the second half and led by 24 points on McLaughlin’s 3 with 14:39 to play. Keljin Blevins’ layup capped an 11-0 run and the Bobcats closed to 70-60 with 8:41 left, but got no closer.

Ramsey’s 3 capped the Gauchos’ opening 13-0 run and they led by as many as 17 points en route to a 48-32 halftime lead.

Tyler Hall scored 21 points, Ladan Ricketts added 12 with four 3-pointers and Devin Kirby had 11 for the Bobcats (1-4).

