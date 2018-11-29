UCF beats Alabama 70-64 for fifth straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — B.J. Taylor scored 24 points and made 3 of 5 from 3-point range to help UCF win its fifth in a row with a 70-64 victory over Alabama on Thursday night.

The Knights (6-1) took the lead for good during a 12-3 run that made it 50-43 with 11 minutes left in the game. The Crimson Tide (5-2) stayed close and had a five-point possession which closed the deficit to 59-57.

Alabama trailed 61-59 with 3:38 to go, but Dayon Griffin’s 3-pointer and Tacko Fall’s dunk pushed the UCF lead to seven and the Knights led by at least two possessions the rest of the way.

UCF controlled the first half, taking its largest lead of the game at 18-6 and going into the break with a 29-25 advantage.

Alabama took its first lead at 36-34 and retook it at 40-38, but UCF quickly pushed back in front each time and the Crimson Tide led for only 51 seconds of the game.

Aubrey Dawkins added 16 points and Fall scored 10 for the Knights.

Alex Reese and Kira Lewis Jr. scored 14 each for the Tide, while Donta Hall added 11 points and nine rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Tide has won the rebounding battle in all seven of its games this season and outrebounded UCF 46-29, including a 19-4 edge on the offensive glass. As a result, Alabama had 21 more shot attempts than the Knights, but made only four more shots from the field. UCF overcame the shot disparity by getting to the foul line for 36 attempts compared to just 14 for Alabama. The Tide struggled especially from 3-point range, making just 5 of 24.

UCF: The Knights knocked off a Power 5 opponent in their first try of the season and they’ll get another chance with Missouri on Sunday. … Last season, UCF travelled to Tuscaloosa and beat the Tide 65-62. Alabama was ranked No. 24 at the time. … UCF received votes in the most recent AP poll.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Georgia State on Tuesday.

UCF: Visits Missouri on Sunday.

