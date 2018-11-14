UCLA signs 3 guards for 2019-20 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA coach Steve Alford has signed a trio of guards for the 2019-20 season.

Jaime Jaquez of nearby Camarillo, Jake Kyman of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and Grant Sherfield of Bel Aire, Kansas, will enroll in the fall. All three are currently seniors in high school.

Jaquez averaged 31 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season at Camarillo High. The 6-foot-7 guard set the school’s single-season scoring record with 838 points.

Kyman averaged 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists at Santa Margarita Catholic High. Also a 6-7 guard, he shot 50 percent from the field last season. His mother, Michelle, played volleyball at UCLA and his father, Coley, played football and volleyball at Cal State Northridge.

Sherfield averaged 24.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds at North Crowley High, where he played the last two years in Fort Worth, Texas. The 6-3 guard now attends Sunrise Christian Academy.

