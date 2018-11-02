Listen Live Sports

UCLA’s Cody Riley to miss at least 3 weeks with injured jaw

November 2, 2018 4:47 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Cody Riley hurt his jaw at practice and will miss at least the first three weeks of the basketball season.

The school said Friday that Riley got hurt in practice Wednesday but didn’t provide any details.

The redshirt freshman forward will be re-evaluated next week.

Riley was suspended all of last season after a shoplifting incident during a team trip to China. He decided to return to school after testing the NBA draft waters.

The No. 21 Bruins open the season Tuesday against Fort Wayne at Pauley Pavilion.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

