UConn signs backcourt duo Bouknight, Gaffney for 2019

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley has announced his first signings for next season, guards from New York and New Jersey.

Hurley says the Huskies have received National Letters of Intent from James Bouknight of Brooklyn, New York, and Jalen Gaffney of Columbus, New Jersey.

Bouknight is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who played at the MacDuffie School in Granby, Massachusetts last season, where he averaged 19.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game before suffering a knee injury.

The 6-2 Gaffney is considered a combination guard. He plays at the Westtown School in Pennsylvania.

The pair made verbal commitments to UConn after their official visits in September.

Hurley says getting both guards represents a major step for UConn in recruiting the Northeast region.

