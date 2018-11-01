Listen Live Sports

UConn’s Wilson suspended indefinitely for unspecified reason

November 1, 2018 9:39 am
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn has suspended swingman Sidney Wilson indefinitely from games for an unspecified violation of university policy.

The school says the violation occurred last season, when the 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman sat out after transferring from St. John’s and was denied a waiver from the NCAA.

The school, which emphasized the suspension is from “game activity,” declined to elaborate on Wilson’s transgression and won’t comment until there is a change in his status.

The move comes after Wilson and senior guard Jalen Adams were held out of a scrimmage on Sunday for a separate violation involving team rules.

The Huskies, who are coming off a 14-18 season, play an exhibition game Friday against Southern Connecticut and open the season at home against Morehead State on Nov. 8.

