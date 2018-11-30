Listen Live Sports

UEFA adds $5M for charity work, teams with boxer Klitschko

November 30, 2018 11:14 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has increased annual funding by more than $5 million for its children’s charity, and added former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko as a trustee.

The European soccer body says it’s now giving the UEFA Foundation for Children 6.8 million euros ($7.7 million) per year instead of 2 million euros ($2.27 million).

The foundation has picked 45 new projects to get funding — including in Nepal, South Sudan and Venezuela — to lift its involvement to more than 100 worldwide.

The new projects include one in Ukrainian schools with the Klitschko Foundation.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says: “We are in a privileged position and we must use this to help children living in challenging and difficult circumstances around the world.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

