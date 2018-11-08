Listen Live Sports

UEFA charges CSKA over fireworks and thrown objects

November 8, 2018 10:45 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — UEFA has charged CSKA Moscow after its fans used fireworks and threw objects during its Champions League loss to Roma.

Despite heavy security at the entrances to the Luzhniki Stadium, CSKA fans brought in large amounts of pyrotechnics and used them during Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Roma, filling the stadium with smoke.

CSKA was already awaiting a UEFA hearing over firework use at the match in Rome last month, when Roma was also charged over fireworks and throwing objects.

UEFA says the hearings from both games will take place Nov. 22.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

