UEFA charges Greek champion AEK for price gouging away fans

November 20, 2018 6:20 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — AEK Athens faces UEFA punishment for price gouging fans when Bayern Munich visited for a Champions League game in October.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case on Dec. 13.

It’s the second time UEFA has intervened when Bayern fans were overcharged in the Champions League.

Anderlecht was ordered by UEFA last season to pay Bayern fans 30 euros ($34) compensation after charging 100 euros ($114) to see a group-stage game. The Belgian club had to arrange payments within 15 days.

UEFA safety rules say tickets for away fans “must not exceed the price paid for tickets of a comparable category” for home fans.

Bayern fans were reported paying 35 euros ($40) to see their team’s 2-0 win while AEK fans paid 15 euros ($17).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

