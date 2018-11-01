Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UK sports minister quits over delays to gambling reform

November 1, 2018 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s sports minister has resigned over what she calls an unjustifiable delay in reducing the maximum wager on gambling machines.

Tracey Crouch campaigned for the maximum stake on electronic slot machines to be cut from 100 pounds ($130) to 2 pounds ($2.60) to help tackle problem gambling.

Critics of fixed-odds betting terminals, found in betting shops across the country, say they are addictive and players can quickly lose large sums.

The government approved the change, but said this week it would take effect in October 2019, rather than in April, as many had expected.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, Crouch said more money and lives would be lost to gambling during those six months. Crouch tweeted Thursday: “Politicians come and go but principles stay with us forever.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated