UL Monroe beats South Alabama 38-10

November 10, 2018 9:07 pm
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Caleb Evans completed 27 of 32 passes for 367 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and ran for 54 yards and two more scores to help UL Monroe beat South Alabama 38-10 on Saturday night.

The Warhawks (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) led 24-10 at halftime and shut down the Jaguars (2-8, 1-5) in the second half, holding South Alabama to four first downs after the break.

D’Marius Gillespie had seven catches for 159 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown reception that made it 24-10 with 22 seconds left in the first half.

Marcus Green scored on a 10-yard run early in the third quarter and Evans’ 15-yard keeper capped the scoring with 5:50 left in the period before a scoreless fourth quarter.

UL Monroe outgained South Alabama 551-218 in total offense and had a 26-11 edge in first downs.

It was the Jaguars’ third loss in a row.

