Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ULL beats Tulane 68-61 in Gulf Coast Showcase 3rd-place game

November 21, 2018 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Stroman scored a career-high 26 points and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Tulane 68-61 on Wednesday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase third-place game.

JaKeenan Gant added 17 points and a season-best 11 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3). Justin Miller chipped in with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Jordan Cornish scored 20 points and Caleb Daniels had 10 for Tulane (2-3), which shot 36 percent and turned it over 15 times.

The Green Wave led 47-44 with 11:27 to play. Stroman scored the Cajuns next eight points, and Gant added a pair of free throws for a 54-49 lead. Gant’s dunk stretched the advantage to 63-57 with 2:28 remaining.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tulane cut the deficit to 63-61 with about a minute left. Stroman made 5 of 6 from the line and the Green Wave missed three field goals and two free throws.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons