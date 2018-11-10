Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UMass Lowell beats Wagner 88-84 in OT behind Noel, Lutete

November 10, 2018 3:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Obadiah Noel scored 17 points, Christian Lutete scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and grabbed 11 rebounds, and UMass Lowell beat Wagner 88-84 on Saturday.

Lutete and Alex Rivera each hit 3s and Rivera’s jumper with 2:20 left in OT put the River Hawks up 83-79. Wagner closed to 86-84 after Ryan Jones made 1 of 2 free throws. Wagner’s Romone Saunders missed a basket and Tyrone Nesby IV missed a 3 with 3 seconds left after Lutete iced it with two free throws.

AJ Sumbry’s layup put the Seahawks up 73-70 with 45 seconds left in regulation, but Lutete’s free throw tied it at 73.

Rivera scored 14 points and Josh Gantz had 13 for the River Hawks (1-1), who shot 48 percent from the floor.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Saunders scored 20 points, Sumbry 16 with 10 rebounds, and Nigel Jackson had 10 points for the Seahawks (1-1).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline