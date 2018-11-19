Listen Live Sports

UMass routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 92-60, en route to Vegas

November 19, 2018 9:47 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Curtis Cobb scored 17 points and led four players in double-figure scoring as UMass bounced back from consecutive home court losses with a rout of winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a Las Vegas Holiday Invitational Tournament campus game Monday night.

The Minutemen, who played their first five games at home, now head to Las Vegas for two tournament games.

UMass (3-2) scored the game’s first seven points and pushed the lead to 10 points on Carl Pierre’s 3-pointer seven minutes into the game. By intermission the lead was 17 points.

Cobb hit 4 of 5 shots from long range and Pierre was 4 of 9 to finish with 16 points. Luwane Pipkins added a double-double with 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Martaveous McKnight finished with 27 points to lead the Golden Lions (0-4). Trevor Banks added another 13 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff returns home to host California Baptist in a tournament campus game.

