UMBC wins 4th straight, beating High Point 68-59

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Jose Placer scored 13 points and Brandon Horvath added 11 as UMBC stretched its lead in the second half to beat High Point 68-59 in the Bimini Jam Tournament on Saturday night.

Max Curran and Arkel Lamar added 10 points apiece for UMBC (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Joe Sherburne chipped in nine points while dishing out four assists.

The Retrievers beat Air Force 77-72 in double overtime on Friday night.

UMBC led High Point 27-25 at the half. Lamar opened the second half with a layup and a jumper to start a 13-3 run as the Retrievers pulled ahead 40-28. They extended their lead to 54-37 at the 7:17 mark. Horvath slammed home a dunk with :54 left for UMBC’s final field goal and a 67-54 lead.

Jahaad Proctor had 20 points to lead High Point (1-3). Curtis Holland III nailed 4 of 6 from long range for 15 points.

