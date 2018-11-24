Listen Live Sports

UMKC gets first win, 94-58 over Avila

November 24, 2018 5:12 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Xavier Bishop scored 18 points, Danny Dixon had 14 with 10 rebounds, and UMKC won its first game of the season Saturday, beating NAIA-member Avila 94-58.

Rob Whitfield hit five 3-pointers for 15 points, Jamel Allen scored 15 with four 3s and Brandon McKissic had 13 for the Kangaroos (1-6), who made 12 of 26 3-pointers and held the Eagles to 32-percent shooting.

Allen’s 3 sparked an 11-0 run for a 64-42 UMKC lead early in the second half and the Kangaroos pulled away and were never threatened.

Avila led 32-30 after a 15-2 run capped by Shannon Boone’s back-to-back layups, but Bishop’s 3-point play put UMKC up for good, 33-32, and they led 46-32 at halftime.

Freshman Brandon Philips scored 17 points, Boone had 14 and freshman Carter Wildey 12 for Avila.

