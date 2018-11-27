UNC Greensboro crushes neighboring D-III Greensboro, 111-33

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter came off the bench to score 22 points and Isaiah Miller added another 17 points and five steals as UNC Greensboro crushed hometown rival Division III Greensboro, 111-33 on Tuesday night.

The Spartans bench scored 67 points and collected 12 of the team’s 23 steals.

The Pride took a brief lead, 7-5 two minutes into the game, but the Spartans responded with a 16-0 run capped by a Hunter dunk with 10:51 remaining in the half.

Starter Francis Alonso scored 15 points and UNCG shot 42 of 73 (57.5 percent), including 15 of 36 from behind the 3-point arc, and collected 27 assists. A dozen players saw action for the Spartans and 11 figured in the scoring.

UNC Greensboro raced to a 47-21 lead at intermission and limited the Pride to just 12 second-half points.

Noah Watkins finished with seven points to lead Greensboro.

