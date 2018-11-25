Listen Live Sports

UNC Wilmington dominates Eastern Illinois 82-65

November 25, 2018 3:12 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ty Gadsden hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half and UNC Wilmington never trailed in beating Eastern Illinois 82-65 Sunday at the Battle in the Blue Ridge tournament.

Devontae Cacok scored 17 and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 40th career double-double and Kai Toews had 10 points and 14 assists for the Seahawks (3-4), who shot 56 percent and hit 11 of 21 3-pointers in the first meeting between the teams.

The Seahawks at one point were shooting 61 percent in the second half and led by as many as 26 points.

Gadsden scored eight straight in UNC Wilmington’s opening 16-6 run and the Seahawks led by as many as 11 before the Panthers closed to 28-27 on Jaqualis Matlock’s jumper. Gadsden’s fourth 3 capped a 17-5 Seahawks’ run for a 45-32 halftime lead.

Jeantal Cylla added 13 points for UNC Wilmington, which scored 22 second-chance points off of 11 offensive rebounds.

Josiah Wallace scored 19 points and Ben Harvey added 12 for the Panthers (3-3), who shot 44 percent.

