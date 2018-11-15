Listen Live Sports

United States-England Summary

November 15, 2018 6:30 pm
 
At London
United States 0 0—0
England 2 1—3

First half_1, England, Lingard (Alli), 25th minute. 2, England, Alexander-Arnold (Sancho), 27th minute.

Second half_3, England, Wilson (Delph), 77th minute.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_None.

Referee_Jesus Gil Manzano, Spain. Linesmen_Angel Nevado Rodríguez, Spain; Diego Barbero Sevilla, Spain.

A_68,155.

Lineups

United States_Brad Guzan; DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Miazga, John Brooks, Jorge Villafana (Shaq Moore, 88th); Weston McKennie (Sebastian Lletget, 76th), Wil Trapp (Kellyn Acosta, 70th); Christian Pulisic, Julian Green (Tyler Adams, 62nd), Tim Weah (Kenny Saief, 76th); Bobby Wood

England_Jordan Pickford (Alex McCarthy, 46th); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Michael Keane, Lewis Dunk, Ben Chilwell (Eric Dier, 58th); Fabian Delph, Harry Winks (Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 70th); Jadon Sancho, Dele Alli (Jordan Henderson, 58th), Jesse Lingard (Wayne Rooney, 58th); Callum Wilson (Marcus Rashford, 79th)

