UNLV holds off Southern Utah 76-71 for 4th straight win

November 24, 2018 12:42 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kris Clyburn scored 14, Shakur Juiston had 11 points and 16 rebounds and UNLV held off Southern Utah for a 76-71 win on Friday night.

The Rebels (4-1) pulled away with a 9-0 run to lead 64-55 on Juiston’s layup with 4:12 left in the game. The Thunderbirds (3-1) cut the deficit to 73-70 on Brandon Better’s 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, but UNLV made 3 of 4 free throws to hold on for its fourth straight win.

Southern Utah never led in the second half but tied it twice at 49 and 55, the second time with just over seven minutes to go.

Jacob Calloway scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half for the Thunderbirds, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final five minutes to help Southern Utah keep it close. Dwayne Morgan added 12 points and Jason Richardson scored 10.

UNLV made 30 of 43 foul shots and outrebounded Southern Utah 53-29.

