Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Unranked Michigan women dominate No. 21 Missouri 70-54

November 23, 2018 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Deja Church scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half and Michigan coasted to a 70-54 upset over No. 21 Missouri in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday night.

The Wolverines (4-0) dominated the first half, scoring the first nine points and breaking away to a 37-14 lead at the break. The Tigers (3-2) had a run of 11 missed shots stretching from the second into the third quarter and made just five of their first 31 shots (16.1 percent).

Nicole Munger added 11 points and Hallie Thome scored 10 for the Wolverines, who had their largest lead at 53-25 with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

Missouri had 9-2 runs to open and close the fourth quarter but only got as close as the final score. Sophie Cunningham led the Tigers with nine points.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons