Update on the latest in sports:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs combined for 1,001 total yards and 105 points in a Monday night game that more than lived up to expectations.

Jared Goff hit Gerald Everett for a 40-yard scoring touchdown with 1:49 remaining to send the Rams past the Chiefs, 54-51. Goff passed for 413 yards and four touchdowns in the NFL’s highest scoring game this season.

Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) threw for six TDs but was picked off twice in the final 78 seconds as the Chiefs fell to 9-2.

Marcus Peters and Lamarcus Joyner came up with the late interceptions for the 10-1 Rams.

NFL-NEWS

Redskins find a backup

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Redskins auditioned quarterbacks following Alex Smith’s gruesome leg injury.

Former first-round pick Mark Sanchez is the new No. 2 behind Colt McCoy. The Redskins also considered signing Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates, EJ Manuel and Josh Johnson before putting Sanchez back in the NFC East.

Smith broke his right fibula and tibia on a sack during Sunday’s loss to Houston.

Washington leads their division at 6-4, just one game ahead of the rejuvenated Dallas Cowboys. The two teams square off in Arlington, Texas, on Thanksgiving Day.

In other NFL news:

— Bills coach Sean McDermott says quarterback Josh Allen will make his return against the Jaguars on Sunday. Allen was a full participant on the practice field Monday as the Bills returned from the Week 11 bye with a shortened 45-minute session. Allen missed four games after suffering an elbow injury in Buffalo’s Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans.

— Titans coach Mike Vrabel (VRAY’-bul) says Marcus Mariota (mar-ee-OH’-tah) suffered a “stinger” and that is what knocked the quarterback out of their loss against the Colts, not an injury to his elbow. The Titans announced during the 38-10 loss that Mariota had hurt his elbow, the same injury that knocked him out of the opener.

— The NFL will return to Mexico City with a game next year. The NFL and Mexico’s president-elect confirmed the decision on Monday, six days than a week after the league moved the high-profile Chiefs-Rams matchup from Azteca Stadium to Los Angeles because of the poor playing condition at the Mexico venue. It will be the third match of a contract signed in 2016.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Walker lights up Celtics

UNDATED (AP) — Kemba Walker continues to have the hot hand for the Charlotte Hornets.

Walker followed up his team-record 60-point performance in Saturday’s loss to the 76ers by torching the Celtics for 43 in the Hornets’ 117-112 victory over Boston. Walker nailed seven 3-pointers, shot 14-for-25 overall and delivered 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Charlotte secure its first win over the Celtics in eight tries.

Jeremy Lamb had 18 points and Willy Hernangomez added 14 for the NBA’s Southeast Division leaders.

Kyrie Irving had 27 points and 11 assists for the Celts, who have lost six of their last nine games.

Checking out Monday’s other NBA action:

— The Bucks overcame a 17-point, first-half deficit to down the Nuggets, 104-98. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-the-toh-KOOM’-poh) scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, and teammate Eric Bledsoe hit two late 3-pointers in a 22-point performance.

— The 76ers are 9-0 at home after Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) poured in 19 of his 33 points in the second half and finished with 17 rebounds in a 119-114 victory against the Suns. Ben Simmons added 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Philadelphia’s third consecutive win.

— The Kings spoiled Russell Westbrook’s return to the Oklahoma City lineup as Buddy Hield (heeld) made three consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter and scored 25 points in Sacramento’s 117-113 triumph over the Thunder. Westbrook had 20 points and 13 assists in his first game back since missing five straight with a left ankle sprain.

— The Clippers claimed their fifth straight win as Montrezl (mahn-TREHL’) Harrell furnished 25 points and 11 rebounds in a 127-119 decision over the Hawks. Lou Williams added 16 points and a season-high 11 assists for Los Angeles, which erased a 15-point deficit in the second half for the second consecutive game.

— Mike Conley scored 28 points and the Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat Dallas, 98-88. Marc Gasol (gah-SAHL’) had 17 points and 15 rebounds as Memphis won its fourth straight and ended the Mavericks’ four-game winning streak.

— Julius Randle had a triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in only 25 minutes of the Pelicans’ 140-126 shootout win over the Spurs. Anthony Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, E’Twaun Moore finished with 24 points and Jrue (juh-ROO’) Holiday had 21 for New Orleans.

— Bojan (BOY’-ahn) Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Domantas Sabonis (doh-MAHN’-tahs sah-BOH’-nihs) nearly had a triple-double as the Pacers crushed the Jazz, 121-94. Sabonis had 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to help Indiana win its third in a row despite the absence of injured All-Star Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh).

— The Pistons coasted to a 113-102 win over the Cavaliers behind Andre Drummond’s 23 points and 16 boards. Blake Griffin added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, which led by 20 at halftime and dropped Cleveland to a league-worst 2-13.

NBA-NEWS

NBA fines Miami’s Richardson

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has fined Heat guard Josh Richardson $25,000 for throwing one of his sneakers into the stands during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lakers. He was ejected after that outburst and talked to the NBA office by phone Monday to give his side of the story before the league handed down the discipline.

In other NBA news:

— Bulls guard Denzel Valentine needs reconstructive surgery on his left ankle and will likely miss the entire season. The 14th player taken in the 2016 draft was initially diagnosed with a moderate sprain after he was hurt in practice in September.

— The Pelicans say guard Elfrid Payton is scheduled for surgery to repair a fractured finger on his left hand and that his recovery is expected to take about six weeks. Payton was injured during Friday’s victory over the Knicks.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Blue Devils, Tigers win at Maui

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Duke breezed through its opening-round game at the Maui Invitational.

R.J. Barrett scored 20 points and the Blue Devils shot 52 percent from the field in a 90-64 pounding of San Diego State. Cam Reddish had 16 points for Duke, which shot 10-for-25 from 3-point range and improved to 16-0 all time at Maui.

Next up for Duke is No. 8 Auburn, which needed overtime to knock off Xavier, 88-79. Bryce Brown scored 26 points and Jared Harper added 25 as the Tigers moved to 4-0.

In other top-25 action:

— Trey Porter had 14 points and nine rebounds while helping sixth-ranked Nevada dominate inside for a 90-55 romp over California Baptist. The Wolf Pack outrebounded the Lancers 47-31 and outscored them 40-24 in the paint.

— Cameron Johnson scored 20 points and seventh-ranked North Carolina won its on-campus-round game of the Las Vegas Invitational by blasting Saint Francis of Pennsylvania, 101-76. Freshman Nassir Little provided 19 points and Luke Maye added 11 with 10 rebounds for the 5-0 Tar Heels.

— No. 12 Kansas State took the Paradise Jam tournament behind Dean Wade’s 21 points and Barry Brown Jr’s 19 in an 82-67 victory against Missouri.

— Mfiondu Kabengele (fy-AHN’-doo kab-ehn-GEH’-lee) scored a career-high 18 points and Terance Mann added 12 as No. 14 Florida State beat Canisius 93-61 .

— Clemson won the opener of the Cayman Islands Classic as Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 15 with 12 rebounds to lead the 16th-ranked Tigers past Akron, 72-69.

— Jaylen Hands scored 19 points and Jalen Hill had a career-high 20 rebounds to lead 17th-rated UCLA to an 80-65 win over Presbyterian College.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POLL

Duke and Kansas hold top two spots

UNDATED (AP) — Duke and Kansas remain 1-2 in the newest Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

Third-ranked Gonzaga and No. 4 Virginia are followed by Tennessee, Nevada, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan and Kentucky to round out the top 10.

Villanova and Syracuse slid all the way out of the Top 25. The defending-champion Wildcats followed a blowout loss to Michigan with a setback at home Sunday against Furman.

MLB-NEWS

Yanks get Paxton from M’s

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired a talented left-hander for their starting rotation.

The Mariners are sending James Paxton to the Bronx for three prospects, putting him in a rotation that is expected to include right-handers Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka (mah-sah-HEE’-roh tah-NAH’-kah) and left-hander CC Sabathia (sah-BATH’-ee-uh).

Paxton turned 30 on Nov. 6 and went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA in 28 starts last season, including a no-hitter at Toronto on May 8. He is eligible for free agency this winter and can become a free agent after the 2020 season.

The M’s get left-hander Justus Sheffield, right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams. Sheffield is rated among the top minor league prospects and appeared in three games for New York last season.

In other MLB news:

— A source tells The Associated Press that catcher Kurt Suzuki has accepted a two-year, $10 million contract with the Nationals, pending a physical. He became a free agent after batting .271 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 2018 as Atlanta won the NL East. Suzuki also played for Washington in 2012 and ’13.

— Career saves leader Mariano Rivera and late pitcher Roy Halladay are among 20 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. They are joined by 15 holdovers headed by Edgar Martinez. Left-hander Andy Pettitte and infielders Todd Helton, Michael Young and Miguel Tejada also are among the newcomers. Steroids-tainted stars Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds each appear on the ballot for the seventh time.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Leafs double up Jackets

UNDATED (AP) — The streaking Toronto Maple Leafs picked up their fourth straight win by knocking off the NHL’s Metropolitan Division leaders.

Zach Hyman scored twice in a four-minute span late in the third period of a 4-2 triumph over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets. His second goal of the season broke a 2-2 deadlock with 4:22 left before he added an empty-netter.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist as the Leafs improved to 15-6-0 overall, but just 6-5-0 at home.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— The Sabres have their first six-game winning streak in eight years after Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) beat Casey DeSmith 45 seconds into overtime to end a 5-4 comeback over the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Buffalo erased a three-goal deficit and tied it on Casey Mittelstadt’s goal with just over nine minutes left in regulation.

— Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist for the Predators in a 3-2 victory over the Lightning. Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh REE’-nay) stopped 29 shots and improved to 9-0-1 lifetime against Tampa Bay.

— The Capitals celebrated a 5-4 win at Montreal once former Canadien Lars Eller scored 3 ½ minutes into overtime. Alex Ovechkin (oh-VEHCH’-kihn) scored twice for the Capitals, who played without T.J. Oshie (OH’-shee) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NEHT’-sahv) because of upper-body injuries.

— Patrick Laine’s (LY’-nayz) sixth career hat trick was the difference as the Jets doubled up the Canucks, 6-3. Brian Little, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg.

— Matthew Tkachuk (kuh-CHUHK’) and Johnny Gaudreau tied career-highs with four points each as the Flames rolled to a 7-2 pounding of the Golden Knights. Gaudreau furnished a goal and three assists in the first period alone, while Tkachuk finished with two goals and two assists.

— Filip Chytil (HEE’-tul) broke a 1-1 tie 4:25 into the third period and the Rangers earned their sixth straight home win by nipping the Stars, 2-1. Jimmy Vesey (VEE’-see) also scored and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 16 shots as New York improved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 overall.

— Mike Hoffman ran his point streak to 16 games by netting an insurance goal with 1:40 remaining in the Panthers’ 7-5 verdict over the Senators. Seven different Florida players scored a goal, Juho Lammikko (YOO’-hoh lah-MIH’-koh) picked up four assists and James Reimer stopped 33 shots.

— Calvin Peterson earned his first NHL shutout in three starts and rookie forward Matt Luff scored his first goal in leading the Kings to a 2-0 victory over the Blues. St. Louis has dropped four of its last five after dropping a matchup of the two worst teams in the Western Conference. Following the game the Blues announced that head coach Mike Yeo (yoh) has been fired and will be replaced by Craig Berube (beh-ROO’-bee).

