Update on the latest sports

Steelers stun Jags…Redskins lose QB, fall to Texans

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are winners of six straight following a remarkable comeback in a 20-16 win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

The Jags led 16-0 late in the third quarter and were ahead 16-7 with 2 ½ minutes remaining, but Pittsburgh finally went in front on Ben Roethlisberger’s (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gurz) one-yard keeper with five seconds to play. Roethlisberger also hit Vance McDonald for an 11-yard scoring with 2:28 remaining before the Jags went 3-and-out on their next possession.

Antonio Brown hauled in a 78-yard scoring strike from Roethlisberger, who passed for 314 yards but was intercepted three times.

Pittsburgh is 7-2-1, while the Jaguars are 3-7.

Meanwhile, the Redskins are in big trouble as they battle the Cowboys for the NFC East lead.

The Redskins lost quarterback Alex Smith to a gruesome leg injury while being sacked in the third quarter of a 23-21 loss to the red-hot Texans. Coach Jay Gruden says Smith is done for the year because of a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Justin Reid returned an interception 101 yards to help Houston overcome a mistake-prone Deshaun Watson and earn its seventh consecutive victory since an 0-3 start.

Washington is 6-4 and just a game ahead of Dallas heading into their Thanksgiving Day clash with the Cowboys. Colt McCoy replaced Smith and will be the likely starter in Thursday’s battle for the NFC East lead.

The Cowboys gained ground on the Redskins as Brett Maher shook off a missed extra point and kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play to give Dallas a 22-19 victory over the Falcons. The winning kick came after the Cowboys squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Ezekiel Elliott had a huge day for the Cowboys in what was a defensive slugfest until the teams combined for 26 points in a wild fourth quarter. He had 122 yards rushing and a touchdown on 23 carries.

In other NFL games:

— The Saints won their ninth in a row as Drew Brees (breez) completed 22 of 30 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-7 dismantling of the Eagles. Tre’Quan Smith finished with 10 catches for 157 yards, while Michael Thomas’ four catches for 92 yards made him the first receiver in New Orleans history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. Mark Ingram rushed 16 times for 103 yards, including touchdowns of 14 yards and 1 yard.

— The Bears earned their fourth straight win and tightened their grip on the NFC North lead by downing the second-place Vikings, 25-20. Khalil Mack had a sack and fumble recovery, Eddie Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown while Chicago limited Minnesota to 268 total yards. Mitchell Trubisky was 20 of 31 for 165 yards and a touchdown for the 7-3 Bears, who dropped the Vikings to 5-4-1. Vikes quarterback Kirk Cousins was picked off twice while throwing for 262 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs.

— The Chargers’ six-game winning streak ended when Brandon McManus nailed a 34-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Broncos past Los Angeles, 23-22. Case Keenum orchestrated a seven-play, 76-yard drive on the final series and finished 19 of 32 for 205 yards. Philip Rivers threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns for the 7-3 Chargers, while Melvin Gordon had 158 yards from scrimmage.

— Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson juked and sprinted for 117 yards in his first NFL start, Gus Edwards ran for 115 and the Ravens ground out a 24-21 victory over the Bengals to end a three-game losing streak. Flashing the moves that enabled him to win the 2016 Heisman Trophy at Louisville, Jackson zipped in and out of the pocket for 27 carries. Jackson also completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards with an interception. Both teams are 5-5.

— Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a 2-point conversion with 1:07 left, letting the Lions hold on for a 20-19 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Newton had time and receiver Jarius Wright open in the end zone, but the star quarterback sailed the pass high. Carolina coach Ron Rivera went for the win perhaps because usually reliable kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point and a field goal earlier in the game.

— Saquon (SAY’-kwahn) Barkley ran for a career-high 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Giants picked up their second straight win since a 1-7 start, 38-35 over the Buccaneers. Eli Manning was 17 of 18 for two touchdowns and linebacker Alec Ogletree returned one of the Giants’ four interceptions 15 yards for another score in New York’s biggest point output of the season. Jameis (JAY’-mihs) Winston replaced an erratic Ryan Fitzpatrick and engineered four straight touchdown drives to help Tampa Bay get within a field goal before falling to 3-7.

— Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes and Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins both ran for scores to help the Colts rout the Titans 38-10. The 5-5 Colts have won four straight for the first time since November 2014, and Luck is unbeaten in 10 starts against the Titans. He shredded the league’s best scoring defense by going 23 of 29 with 297 yards with two TD passes to T.Y. Hilton.

— The Raiders’ five-game losing streak is over after Daniel Carlson drilled a 35-yard field goal on the final play of Oakland’s 23-21 victory at Arizona. Derek Carr threw for two touchdowns and had completions of 32 and 20 yards on the final drive that led to Carlson’s winning kick. Carlson also had field goals of 49 and 21 yards in the second half as the 2-8 Raiders since the 2-8 Cardinals to their fifth consecutive loss.

NFL-NEWS

Mariota injured, Titans coordinator hospitalized

UNDATED (AP) — The Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and quarterback Marcus Mariota (MAR’-ee-OH’-tah) was injured in the final minute of the first half. Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees (peez) was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.

In other NFL news:

— Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins running back John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter against the Texans. Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.

— Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey says the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate for its coaching vacancy. ESPN had reported that the team would like to interview Rice, who is an avid Browns fan and has visited the team’s headquarters on numerous occasions in recent years.

NASCAR-HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

Logano wins title

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano is a NASCAR champion.

Logano won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to grab his first Cup championship in a season in which he barely contended until the playoffs. The year was dominated by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr., with Logano calling the final-four field “The Big Three and Me.”

Logano passed Truex with 12 laps remaining and pulled away to win for Roger Penske.

Truex finished second in his final race with Furniture Row Racing. Harvick was third and Busch fourth as the title contenders followed each other across the finish line.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

No. 23 Army ranked for 1st time since 1996

UNDATED (AP) — The top six remain the same in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, but the big news is near the bottom of the rankings.

Army has cracked the top 25 for the first time in 22 years, moving into 23rd after improving to 9-2. The Cadets are on a seven-game winning streak since losing in overtime at Oklahoma on Sept. 22.

Alabama remains the unanimous No. 1 selection, followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma. Washington State climbed to seventh and UCF moved up three spots to a tie for eighth after each earned lopsided victories on Saturday.

LSU shares the eighth spot with the Knights and is followed by Ohio State at No. 10.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Colorado fires MacIntyre after 6 straight losses

UNDATED (AP) — Colorado has fired coach Mike MacIntyre amid a six-game losing streak in his sixth season at the school.

Athletic director Rick George said he will name an interim head coach for Colorado’s final game against California on Saturday.

MacIntyre was voted AP college football coach of the year in 2016 after he led the Buffaloes to a Pac-12 South title and 10 victories. That was his only winning season at Colorado, going 20-40 and 6-38 in the Pac-12 in the other five.

In other college coaching news:

— Former LSU coach Les Miles has been hired to lead Kansas’ downtrodden football program. Miles signed a five-year contract that will pay him $2,775,000 annually with retention bonuses of $775,000 due in November 2020 and $500,000 in November 2022. The 65-year-old Miles spent 11 years at LSU, winning a national championship in 2007.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Grizzlies top Wolves

UNDATED (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have continued their surprisingly strong start, just months after completing a 60-loss season.

The Grizzlies are 10-5 after Marc Gasol (gah-SAHL’) and Mike Conley led them to a 100-87 victory against the Timberwolves. Gasol finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which owns a 1 ½-game lead in the Southwest Division following its third straight win. Conley added 18 points and nine assists to help the Grizzlies end Minnesota’s three-game winning streak.

Memphis hit 12 3-pointers, with Gasol going 4-for-7.

Checking out Sunday’s other NBA action:

— The Warriors suffered their third straight loss as LaMarcus Aldridge delivered 24 points and 18 rebounds for the Spurs in a 104-92 victory against Golden State. DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and Rudy Gay added 19 to help San Antonio snap a three-game slide.

— The Lakers beat the Heat, 113-97 as LeBron James poured in 51 points against his former team. James had 19 points in the first quarter to set the tone as the Lakers led by as many as 21 and never trailed.

— Damian Lillard scored 40 points and C.J. McCullom added 25 as the Trail Blazers knocked off the Wizards, 119-109. Jusuf Nurkic (YOO’-suhf NUR’-kihch) had 13 points grabbed 14 rebounds and matched his career high with eight assists as Portland improved to 11-5, second-best in the Western Conference.

— Aaron Gordon scored 20 of his 31 points in the first quarter of the Magic’s 131-117 win at New York. Nikola Vucevic (voo-SHE’-vihch) contributed 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in Orlando’s seventh win in nine games.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 18 Michigan wins

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan has enjoyed quite a five-day period as the 18th-ranked Wolverines try to get back to the NCAA national championship game.

The Wolverines took this weekend’s Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament in Connecticut by thumping Providence, 66-47. Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points for the 5-0 Wolverines, who crushed defending national champion Villanova on Wednesday before ripping George Washington in the first round of this tournament.

Jon Teske had 17 points for Michigan, which should climb up the AP poll when it is released on Monday.

In other top-25 basketball action:

— Quade Green scored five of his 17 points in the final 90 seconds to push 10th-ranked Kentucky past VMI, 92-82. Reid Travis had a team-high 22 points for the Wildcats, who led by 19 midway through the second quarter before the Keydets rallied with an array of 3-pointers.

— Nick Ward scored 23 points and Cassius Winston added 19 to lead No. 11 Michigan State to a 101-33 thrashing over Tennessee Tech. The Spartans scored 30 consecutive points bridging the two halves to take a 43-14 advantage.

— Dean Wade scored 17 points, and No. 12 Kansas State overcame an early eight-point deficit to beat Penn 64-48 in the Paradise Jam semifinals. Kamau Stokes added 16 points and Xavier Sneed had 11 for the Wildcats.

— Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points while teammates Ahmed Hill and Justin Robinson had 23 apiece as the trio carried No. 16 Virginia Tech to an 89-83 comeback win over 23rd-rated Purdue in the Charleston Classic championship. Carsen Edwards had a game-high 26 points for the Boilermakers, who led by 12 in the second half.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Stars beat Islanders

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars were able to pick up their second straight win while cooling off the New York Islanders.

Esa Lindell and Alexander Radulov (RAD’-yoo-lahv) each scored twice and Tyler Seguin (SAY’-gihn) had a goal and two assists as the Stars whipped the Isles, 6-2 in Brooklyn. The Isles held a 1-0 lead until Lindell scored twice in the Stars’ four-goal second period.

Dallas chased goaltender Thomas Greiss by scoring three times on six shots during the first 7:08 of the middle period.

Anthony Beauvillier (boh-VIHL’-ee-ay) and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who are 7-3-2 in their last 12 games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Justin Williams and Micheal Ferland scored in the game’s first 30 seconds before the Hurricanes held off the Devils, 2-1. Carolina’s two-goal outburst in the first half-minute is tied for fifth-fastest in NHL history.

— The Avalanche pulled out a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Mikko Rantanen’s power-play goal with 1.3 left on the clock in overtime. Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Rantanen had two assists for Colorado, which trailed 3-1 before sending Anaheim to its 12th loss in 15 games.

— Jonathan Marchessault (MAHR’-sheh-soh) furnished two goals and an assist as the Golden Knights doubled up the Oilers, 6-3 at Edmonton. Colin Miller set up three goals to help Vegas deal the Oilers their sixth loss in seven games.

— The Blackhawks are 2-0-1 in their last three games after Corey Crawford stopped 39 shots in a 3-1 verdict over the Wild. Jonathan Toews (tayvz) and Brandon Saad (sahd) scored first-period goals to help Chicago improve to 2-2-2 under coach Jeremy Colliton.

PGA-RSM CLASSIC

Howell ends win drought

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Charles Howell III has ended his nearly 12-year victory drought.

Howell sank a 15-foot birdie on the second playoff hole to beat Patrick Rodgers in the RSM Classic. Howell closed with a 3-under 67, sinking three straight birdies on the back nine before capturing his first title since February 2007.

Rodgers shot 61-62 on the weekend to catch Howell at 19 under.

LPGA TOUR

Thompson wins tourney, Jutanugarn wins overall crown

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lexi Thompson was the best this week, and Ariya Jutanugarn was the best all season.

Thompson shot a final-round 70 to finish at 18-under 270 and win the LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship by four strokes over Nelly Korda.

Jutanugarn took the other two big prizes that were up for grabs this week, clinching the yearlong Race to the CME Globe prize — and the $1 million bonus that comes with that — as well as the Vare Trophy for winning the season’s scoring title.

