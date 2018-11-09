US beats Sweden, cruises into 4 Nations Cup title game

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Sydney Brodt, Melissa Samoskevich and Hannah Brandt scored in the first period and the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Sweden 5-1 on Friday to cruise into the Four Nations Cup title game.

The United States will face Canada in the championship game Saturday night. The U.S. finished the preliminary round 3-0, opening with a 5-1 victory over Finland on Tuesday and beating Canada 2-1 on Wednesday night on Brodt’s late goal.

“Systematically, this was definitely our best game so far,” U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. “Tomorrow, the key will be to stick with our game plan and hopefully we’ll have a good result.”

Brianna Decker and Dani Cameranesi also scored for the Americans, and Emma Polusny made 19 saves in her first start for the national team. The U.S. has won three straight titles in the event and event overall.

Sabina Kuller scored for Sweden.

Canada beat Finland 3-0 in the night game. Rebecca Johnston, Melodie Daoust and Laura Stacey scored, and Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 14 shots.

