Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Basketball picks roster for World Cup qualifiers

November 20, 2018 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has picked the 12 players who will compete in the next two-game round of qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Most of the picks are coming from the G League — Joel Berry II, Reggie Hearn, Scotty Hopson, John Jenkins, DeAndre Liggins, Chasson Randle, Cameron Reynolds, Richard Solomon and Travis Trice. NBA free agents Eric Moreland, Jarnell Stokes and Tyler Zeller were also chosen for the roster.

The U.S. is 7-1 so far in qualifying and has road games coming at Argentina (7-1) on Nov. 29 and Uruguay (5-3) on Dec. 2.

Jeff Van Gundy is coaching the Americans in qualifying. If the U.S. qualifies for China, the national team coached by Gregg Popovich and loaded with NBA all-stars would play in that event.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference