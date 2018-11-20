USA Basketball picks roster for World Cup qualifiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has picked the 12 players who will compete in the next two-game round of qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Most of the picks are coming from the G League — Joel Berry II, Reggie Hearn, Scotty Hopson, John Jenkins, DeAndre Liggins, Chasson Randle, Cameron Reynolds, Richard Solomon and Travis Trice. NBA free agents Eric Moreland, Jarnell Stokes and Tyler Zeller were also chosen for the roster.

The U.S. is 7-1 so far in qualifying and has road games coming at Argentina (7-1) on Nov. 29 and Uruguay (5-3) on Dec. 2.

Jeff Van Gundy is coaching the Americans in qualifying. If the U.S. qualifies for China, the national team coached by Gregg Popovich and loaded with NBA all-stars would play in that event.

