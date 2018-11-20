USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Notre Dame (30)
|3-0
|774
|1
|2. Connecticut (1)
|2-0
|739
|2
|3. Oregon
|4-0
|704
|3
|4. Louisville
|3-0
|677
|4
|5. Baylor
|4-0
|650
|5
|6. Mississippi State
|4-0
|604
|6
|7. Stanford
|3-0
|563
|7
|8. Oregon State
|3-0
|535
|9
|9. Texas
|3-0
|524
|8
|10. Maryland
|4-0
|517
|10
|11. Tennessee
|3-0
|454
|12
|12. South Carolina
|2-1
|387
|11
|13. North Carolina State
|4-0
|373
|16
|14. Iowa
|4-0
|368
|17
|15. Syracuse
|3-1
|353
|18
|16. DePaul
|1-1
|284
|15
|17. South Florida
|4-0
|276
|21
|18. Missouri
|3-1
|180
|14
|19. Marquette
|3-1
|144
|19
|20. West Virginia
|3-0
|136
|25
|20. Texas A&M
|2-1
|136
|21
|22. Miami-Florida
|4-1
|111
|24
|23. California
|4-0
|100
|NR
|24. Georgia
|2-2
|98
|13
|25. Arizona State
|2-1
|85
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: UCLA 66; Michigan 45; Iowa State 33; Duke 31; Minnesota 26; Drake 24; Northwestern 13; Florida State 13; Southern California 12; Green Bay 10; Kentucky 6; Central Florida 6; Gonzaga 4; Oklahoma State 3; Villanova 3; South Dakota State 3; Michigan State 1; Tulane 1; Kansas 1; Boise State 1; Virginia Tech 1.
