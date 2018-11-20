Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

November 20, 2018 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Notre Dame (30) 3-0 774 1
2. Connecticut (1) 2-0 739 2
3. Oregon 4-0 704 3
4. Louisville 3-0 677 4
5. Baylor 4-0 650 5
6. Mississippi State 4-0 604 6
7. Stanford 3-0 563 7
8. Oregon State 3-0 535 9
9. Texas 3-0 524 8
10. Maryland 4-0 517 10
11. Tennessee 3-0 454 12
12. South Carolina 2-1 387 11
13. North Carolina State 4-0 373 16
14. Iowa 4-0 368 17
15. Syracuse 3-1 353 18
16. DePaul 1-1 284 15
17. South Florida 4-0 276 21
18. Missouri 3-1 180 14
19. Marquette 3-1 144 19
20. West Virginia 3-0 136 25
20. Texas A&M 2-1 136 21
22. Miami-Florida 4-1 111 24
23. California 4-0 100 NR
24. Georgia 2-2 98 13
25. Arizona State 2-1 85 NR

Others Receiving Votes: UCLA 66; Michigan 45; Iowa State 33; Duke 31; Minnesota 26; Drake 24; Northwestern 13; Florida State 13; Southern California 12; Green Bay 10; Kentucky 6; Central Florida 6; Gonzaga 4; Oklahoma State 3; Villanova 3; South Dakota State 3; Michigan State 1; Tulane 1; Kansas 1; Boise State 1; Virginia Tech 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference