USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Notre Dame (30) 3-0 774 1 2. Connecticut (1) 2-0 739 2 3. Oregon 4-0 704 3 4. Louisville 3-0 677 4 5. Baylor 4-0 650 5 6. Mississippi State 4-0 604 6 7. Stanford 3-0 563 7 8. Oregon State 3-0 535 9 9. Texas 3-0 524 8 10. Maryland 4-0 517 10 11. Tennessee 3-0 454 12 12. South Carolina 2-1 387 11 13. North Carolina State 4-0 373 16 14. Iowa 4-0 368 17 15. Syracuse 3-1 353 18 16. DePaul 1-1 284 15 17. South Florida 4-0 276 21 18. Missouri 3-1 180 14 19. Marquette 3-1 144 19 20. West Virginia 3-0 136 25 20. Texas A&M 2-1 136 21 22. Miami-Florida 4-1 111 24 23. California 4-0 100 NR 24. Georgia 2-2 98 13 25. Arizona State 2-1 85 NR

Others Receiving Votes: UCLA 66; Michigan 45; Iowa State 33; Duke 31; Minnesota 26; Drake 24; Northwestern 13; Florida State 13; Southern California 12; Green Bay 10; Kentucky 6; Central Florida 6; Gonzaga 4; Oklahoma State 3; Villanova 3; South Dakota State 3; Michigan State 1; Tulane 1; Kansas 1; Boise State 1; Virginia Tech 1.

