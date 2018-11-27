USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Notre Dame (32) 6-0 800 1 2. UConn 5-0 763 2 3. Oregon 6-0 723 3 4. Louisville 6-0 705 4 5. Baylor 6-0 661 5 6. Mississippi State 6-0 631 6 7. Stanford 6-0 576 7 8. Maryland 6-0 563 10 9. Oregon State 5-1 548 8 10. Texas 6-0 542 9 11. Tennessee 5-0 466 11 12. Syracuse 6-1 447 15 13. N.C. State 6-0 427 13 14. DePaul 4-2 322 16 15. Iowa 4-1 297 14 16. Texas A&M 4-1 239 20 17. Marquette 4-1 212 19 18. California 6-0 209 23 19. South Carolina 3-3 193 12 20. Miami 6-1 179 22 21. West Virginia 4-1 133 20 22. Iowa State 5-0 110 — 23. Arizona State 3-2 105 25 24. Drake 6-1 104 — 25. Kentucky 7-0 100 —

Others receiving votes: Michigan 69, South Florida 62, Missouri 59, Minnesota 36, Florida State 32, Southern Cal 25, Northwestern 13, Green Bay 11, Gonzaga 10, Virginia Tech 7, Kansas 6, Oklahoma State 5, Georgia 3, UCF 2, UAB 1, Duke 1, New Mexico 1, South Alabama 1, Tulane 1.

