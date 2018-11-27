Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

November 27, 2018 1:46 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Notre Dame (32) 6-0 800 1
2. UConn 5-0 763 2
3. Oregon 6-0 723 3
4. Louisville 6-0 705 4
5. Baylor 6-0 661 5
6. Mississippi State 6-0 631 6
7. Stanford 6-0 576 7
8. Maryland 6-0 563 10
9. Oregon State 5-1 548 8
10. Texas 6-0 542 9
11. Tennessee 5-0 466 11
12. Syracuse 6-1 447 15
13. N.C. State 6-0 427 13
14. DePaul 4-2 322 16
15. Iowa 4-1 297 14
16. Texas A&M 4-1 239 20
17. Marquette 4-1 212 19
18. California 6-0 209 23
19. South Carolina 3-3 193 12
20. Miami 6-1 179 22
21. West Virginia 4-1 133 20
22. Iowa State 5-0 110
23. Arizona State 3-2 105 25
24. Drake 6-1 104
25. Kentucky 7-0 100

Others receiving votes: Michigan 69, South Florida 62, Missouri 59, Minnesota 36, Florida State 32, Southern Cal 25, Northwestern 13, Green Bay 11, Gonzaga 10, Virginia Tech 7, Kansas 6, Oklahoma State 5, Georgia 3, UCF 2, UAB 1, Duke 1, New Mexico 1, South Alabama 1, Tulane 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

