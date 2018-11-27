USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Notre Dame (32)
|6-0
|800
|1
|2. UConn
|5-0
|763
|2
|3. Oregon
|6-0
|723
|3
|4. Louisville
|6-0
|705
|4
|5. Baylor
|6-0
|661
|5
|6. Mississippi State
|6-0
|631
|6
|7. Stanford
|6-0
|576
|7
|8. Maryland
|6-0
|563
|10
|9. Oregon State
|5-1
|548
|8
|10. Texas
|6-0
|542
|9
|11. Tennessee
|5-0
|466
|11
|12. Syracuse
|6-1
|447
|15
|13. N.C. State
|6-0
|427
|13
|14. DePaul
|4-2
|322
|16
|15. Iowa
|4-1
|297
|14
|16. Texas A&M
|4-1
|239
|20
|17. Marquette
|4-1
|212
|19
|18. California
|6-0
|209
|23
|19. South Carolina
|3-3
|193
|12
|20. Miami
|6-1
|179
|22
|21. West Virginia
|4-1
|133
|20
|22. Iowa State
|5-0
|110
|—
|23. Arizona State
|3-2
|105
|25
|24. Drake
|6-1
|104
|—
|25. Kentucky
|7-0
|100
|—
Others receiving votes: Michigan 69, South Florida 62, Missouri 59, Minnesota 36, Florida State 32, Southern Cal 25, Northwestern 13, Green Bay 11, Gonzaga 10, Virginia Tech 7, Kansas 6, Oklahoma State 5, Georgia 3, UCF 2, UAB 1, Duke 1, New Mexico 1, South Alabama 1, Tulane 1.
