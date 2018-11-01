USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2017-18 records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last season’s final ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Notre Dame (30) 35-3 798 1 2. UConn (2) 36-1 757 3 3. Oregon 33-5 690 5 4. Louisville 36-3 687 4 5. Baylor 33-2 656 9 6. Mississippi State 37-2 594 2 7. Stanford 24-11 578 13 8. Texas 28-7 535 10 9. Oregon State 26-8 514 8 10. Maryland 26-8 511 18 11. South Carolina 29-7 502 6 12. Tennessee 25-8 444 17 13. Georgia 26-7 411 19 14. Missouri 24-8 318 22 15. DePaul 27-8 293 23 16. N.C. State 26-9 283 16 17. Iowa 24-8 262 — 18. Syracuse 22-9 208 — 19. Marquette 24-10 199 — 20. Duke 24-9 164 12 21. South Florida 26-8 159 24 21. Texas A&M 26-10 159 11 23. UCLA 27-8 116 7 24. Miami 22-11 92 — 25. West Virginia 25-12 73 —

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 59, Michigan 53, Florida State 51, California 46, Central Michigan 23, LSU 19, Kansas 14, Florida Gulf Coast 12, Minnesota 12, Washington 12, Drake 10, North Carolina 10, Illinois 9, Quinnipiac 8, Green Bay 6, Villanova 6, Jacksonville 5, Ohio State 5, Duquesne 4, Florida 4, Kentucky 4, UALR 4, Buffalo 3, Gonzaga 3, Michigan State 3, Alabama State 2, Boise State 2, Houston 2, Idaho 2, Princeton 2, Southern Cal 1, UCF 1.

