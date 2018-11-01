USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2017-18 records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last season’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Notre Dame (30)
|35-3
|798
|1
|2. UConn (2)
|36-1
|757
|3
|3. Oregon
|33-5
|690
|5
|4. Louisville
|36-3
|687
|4
|5. Baylor
|33-2
|656
|9
|6. Mississippi State
|37-2
|594
|2
|7. Stanford
|24-11
|578
|13
|8. Texas
|28-7
|535
|10
|9. Oregon State
|26-8
|514
|8
|10. Maryland
|26-8
|511
|18
|11. South Carolina
|29-7
|502
|6
|12. Tennessee
|25-8
|444
|17
|13. Georgia
|26-7
|411
|19
|14. Missouri
|24-8
|318
|22
|15. DePaul
|27-8
|293
|23
|16. N.C. State
|26-9
|283
|16
|17. Iowa
|24-8
|262
|—
|18. Syracuse
|22-9
|208
|—
|19. Marquette
|24-10
|199
|—
|20. Duke
|24-9
|164
|12
|21. South Florida
|26-8
|159
|24
|21. Texas A&M
|26-10
|159
|11
|23. UCLA
|27-8
|116
|7
|24. Miami
|22-11
|92
|—
|25. West Virginia
|25-12
|73
|—
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 59, Michigan 53, Florida State 51, California 46, Central Michigan 23, LSU 19, Kansas 14, Florida Gulf Coast 12, Minnesota 12, Washington 12, Drake 10, North Carolina 10, Illinois 9, Quinnipiac 8, Green Bay 6, Villanova 6, Jacksonville 5, Ohio State 5, Duquesne 4, Florida 4, Kentucky 4, UALR 4, Buffalo 3, Gonzaga 3, Michigan State 3, Alabama State 2, Boise State 2, Houston 2, Idaho 2, Princeton 2, Southern Cal 1, UCF 1.
