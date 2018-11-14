Listen Live Sports

UT Rio Grande Valley holds off Prairie View, wins 79-57

November 14, 2018 11:56 pm
 
EDINBURGH, Texas (AP) — Lesley Varner II scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Texas-Rio Grande Valley rode a 10-point first-half lead to a 79-57 victory over Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night.

Varner hit two free throws and knocked down a jumper with :44 left in the first half and Greg Bowie hit a pair of free throws to put UTRVG up by 10 points at intermission.

The Vaqueros shot 38.9 percent from their home floor (21 of 54) and hit just 2 of 12 from distance. Defensively they held Prairie View to just 31.4 percent from the field (22 of 70).

Bowie finished with 14 points and Terry Winn III added 12 for Texas-Rio Grande Valley (3-1).

Gerard Andrus scored 18 points and Devonte Patterson grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers (1-2).

