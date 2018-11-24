Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah Valley holds off North Dakota 74-68

November 24, 2018 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jake Toolson scored 17 points with three 3-pointers, Connor Toolson added 15 points with three 3s and Utah Valley jumped to an early lead and held off North Dakota 74-68 on Saturday.

Isaiah White scored 12 points with seven rebounds and TJ Washington added nine with nine assists for the Wolverines (4-3), who made 10 of 22 3-pointers and outshot the Fighting Hawks 51 percent to 44 percent.

Aanen Moody hit a go-ahead 3 for the Fighting Hawks’ first lead, 58-55 with 6:45 to go. The lead flip-flopped until Benjamin Nakwaasah’s 3 and Baylee Steele’s hook shot gave the Wolverines a 72-68 lead with 49 seconds left. Jake Toolson iced it with two free throws and North Dakota missed a free throw and two 3-pointers in the final 16 seconds.

Utah Valley hit five 3s in its opening 16-6 run and led by as many as 11 points before taking a 40-32 advantage into the break.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Connor Avants scored 20 points and Cortez Seales added 19 with 10 rebounds for North Dakota (4-2).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending