Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah, Washington vie for Rose Bowl spot in Pac-12 title game

November 29, 2018 8:09 am
 
2 min read
Share       

Pac-12 championship

No. 17 Utah (9-3, 6-3, No. 17 CFP) vs. No. 10 Washington (9-3, 7-2, No. 11 CFP) at Santa Clara, California, Friday, 8 p.m. EST (Fox)

Line: Washington by 5.

Series Record: Washington leads 11-1.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

While the rest of the Power Five conference title games have playoff implications, the Pac-12 game has a more traditional prize with the winner getting a berth in Rose Bowl. The Utes have never played in the Rose Bowl, while the Huskies were last there following the 2000 season.

KEY MATCHUP

Utes run D vs. Huskies RB Myles Gaskin. Utah brings the Pac-12’s top run defense into the game but will have its hands full with Gaskin, who ran for 143 yards in the first meeting between the teams and is the third-leading rusher in Pac-12 history. Gaskin was banged up in a loss to Oregon and missed a loss at California. The Huskies’ only loss with a healthy Gaskin was in the opener against Auburn.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: QB Jason Shelley. Shelley is 3-0 as the starter after Tyler Huntley was sidelined with an injury. Shelley has completed 54 of 96 passes for 723 yards this season and has not committed a turnover in his three starts.

Washington: LB Ben Burr-Kirven. The Huskies top linebacker has double-digit tackles in 10 of 12 games this season and is the leader of the Pac-12’s No. 1 ranked defense. Burr-Kirven’s 155 total tackles are tied for the most in the nation and the second most for a Washington player since 1989.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah makes first appearance in Pac-12 title game. … Washington won its only previous trip to the title game over Colorado in 2016. … Washington won first meeting 21-7 at Utah in September. … Huskies are playing same team twice in a season for first time since 2010 against Nebraska. The Utes last did it in 1945 vs. Denver. … Utah K Matt Gay has made 21 straight FG tries. … Utes LB Chase Hansen leads the Pac-12 with 22 tackles for loss. … Washington QB Jake Browning’s 38 wins as a starter are the most for a QB in Pac-12 history. … The Huskies are 18-1 the past three seasons when they have a runner reach 100 yards rushing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor