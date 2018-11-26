Listen Live Sports

UTSA gets 2nd straight win, beats Houston Baptist 86-82

November 26, 2018 11:34 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Byron Frohnen scored a career-high 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting and UTSA won its second straight in beating Houston Baptist 86-82 on Monday night.

It was tied at halftime at 42 and Houston Baptist emerged after the break with an 11-0 run with Edward Hardt scoring seven. The Roadrunners (2-5) began the climb back and took a 60-59 lead on Keaton Wallace’s 3-point play. The lead changed hands on multiple occasions until Jhivann Jackson and Wallace made back-to-back 3s.

Jackson scored 21 points — shooting 11 of 12 from the foul line — and Wallace added 20. Nick Allen grabbed 10 rebounds for UTSA.

For Houston Baptist (2-3), Ian DuBose scored 15 points and for the third time in his career grabbed 10 rebounds. Benjamin Uloko scored 14 points and Hardt 13.

