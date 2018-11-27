Listen Live Sports

Vandy’s Garland to miss rest of season with knee injury

November 27, 2018 12:29 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew says heralded freshman guard Darius Garland will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his left knee last week.

Drew said Tuesday in a university release that Garland has undergone season-ending surgery “and will be better than ever when he returns.”

Garland played five games for Vanderbilt and was averaging 16.2 points to lead the Commodores and rank sixth in the Southeastern Conference. He hurt his knee Friday in a 77-75 loss to Kent State.

The 6-foot-2 freshman was the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Garland and freshman classmate Simi Shittu were the first two McDonald’s All-Americans ever to sign with Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt (4-1) hosts Savannah State on Tuesday night.

