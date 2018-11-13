Listen Live Sports

Varner’s 21 points help UTRGV beat TAMU-CC 76-69

November 13, 2018 12:09 am
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Lesley Varner II scored nine of his 21 points in the final 2:09 to help UT-Rio Grande Valley beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-69 on Monday night.

Terry Winn III added 18 points and nine rebounds, Tyson Smith scored 12 and Javon Levi had a career-high 10 assists for UTRGV (2-1).

Kareem South grabbed an offensive rebound and his putback capped a 6-0 spurt that pulled TAMU-CC (2-1) within one with 3:46 to play. The Vaqueros answered with a 14-2 run that made it 73-62 with a minute left. Tyson hit a 3-pointer and, after Emmanuel Toney made a free throw for the Islanders, a layup before Varner’s 3 gave UTRGV an eight-point lead. After a miss on the other end, Varner was fouled behind the arc and hit all three free throws and his 3-point play with 30 seconds to go made it 76-63.

Tony Lewis led the Islanders with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

