Veal has triple-double, SE Louisiana beats Stetson 69-57

November 17, 2018 8:29 pm
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Marlain Veal had a triple-double as Southeastern Louisiana rallied in the second half to beat Stetson 69-57 on Saturday.

Veal finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Moses Greenwood added 26 points to go with 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. Keith Charleston also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lions (2-3).

Stetson led most of the first half and took a 37-36 advantage into halftime. The teams swapped the lead in the early going of the second half until Greenwood hit a jumper with 14:04 left for a 46-45 advantage. Veal followed with a 3-point play and the Lions gradually pulled away for the win.

Southeastern Louisiana raised its 2018 Southland Conference champions banner prior to the game.

Christian Jones had 15 points for Stetson (1-3) which has lost three straight games.

