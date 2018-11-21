Listen Live Sports

Vic Open on LPGA Tour next year, also on men’s European tour

November 21, 2018 2:55 am
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Golf Australia says the 2019 Vic Open, which features both men and women playing simultaneously, will be co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour.

The men’s portion of the tournament has already been announced to be on the European Tour next year.

Golf Australia said Wednesday the Vic Open will be held at 13th Beach Golf Links west of Melbourne from Feb. 7-10.

The Women’s Australian Open, which has been on the LPGA Tour for eight years, will now be part of a two-week Australian swing.

The 2019 Women’s Australian Open is scheduled for The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide from Feb. 14-17.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

