Vikings-Bears Stats

November 18, 2018 11:36 pm
 
Minnesota 0 0 3 17—20
Chicago 3 11 0 11—25
First Quarter

Chi_FG Parkey 33, 5:58.

Second Quarter

Chi_Miller 18 pass from Trubisky (Bellamy pass from Trubisky), 6:00.

Chi_FG Parkey 41, :50.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 36, :07.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 36, 11:46.

Chi_Jackson 27 interception return (Shaheen pass from Trubisky), 8:30.

Min_Ald.Robinson 13 pass from Cousins (Thielen pass from Cousins), 4:51.

Chi_FG Parkey 48, 2:48.

Min_Diggs 5 pass from Cousins (pass failed), :48.

A_61,651.

Min Chi
First downs 19 24
Total Net Yards 268 308
Rushes-yards 14-22 39-148
Passing 246 160
Punt Returns 1-10 1-11
Kickoff Returns 2-57 2-42
Interceptions Ret. 2-33 2-53
Comp-Att-Int 30-46-2 20-31-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 1-5
Punts 4-44.5 2-35.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-50 5-46
Time of Possession 25:31 34:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 9-12, Cousins 1-5, Murray 4-5. Chicago, Howard 18-63, Trubisky 10-43, Cohen 7-27, Gabriel 2-17, Miller 1-(minus 1), Mizzell 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 30-46-2-262. Chicago, Trubisky 20-31-2-165.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Diggs 13-126, Thielen 7-66, Cook 3-(minus 2), Ald.Robinson 2-24, Rudolph 2-13, Beebe 1-18, Abdullah 1-10, Treadwell 1-7. Chicago, Gabriel 7-52, All.Robinson 3-39, Cohen 3-23, Miller 2-25, Bellamy 2-11, T.Burton 1-9, Braunecker 1-4, Howard 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

