Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vikings place starting safety Andrew Sendejo on IR

November 27, 2018 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve, ending his season after a groin injury limited him to only five games.

The 31-year-old Sendejo, the fourth-longest tenured player on the team, latched on with the Vikings in 2011 as a special teams player and has started 58 games over the past six seasons. He has been a fixture in the starting lineup next to Harrison Smith since 2015.

The move was made on Tuesday, when the Vikings promoted undrafted rookie cornerback Craig James from the practice squad to the active roster. James played two years at Minnesota before finishing his college career at Southern Illinois. One of his teammates with the Gophers, cornerback Jalen Myrick, was signed to the practice squad for a second stint this season.

___

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Security Cooperation Management...
12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia