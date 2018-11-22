Villanova stops 2-game skid, beats Canisius 83-56

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 15 points and 13 rebounds as defending national champion Villanova stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 83-56 on Thursday in the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational at Disney World.

Phil Booth also scored 15 points for the Wildcats (3-2), who will play the winner of Memphis-Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Friday.

Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the AP Top 25 after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season’s championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman last week.

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year’s championship run.

Advertisement

Canisius (1-3) got 19 points from Isaiah Reese. Takal Molson, who entered averaging 21.3 points, had 10.

The Golden Griffins got to within 63-52 with 4½ minutes left before Villanova pulled away.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.